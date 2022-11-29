Holiday Festivities in St. Joseph this Weekend

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The spirit of the holiday season will come alive in St. Joseph this weekend.

The JoeTown WinterWalk is Friday and Saturday.

Co-chair Raj Chaphalkar says there are many activities planned for Friday evening.

The thing that I am the most excited about is the luminary-lit walk through downtown St. Joseph. It just really illuminates the town. We have some trees decorated as well and that will culminate in a tree-lighting ceremony at 7:00 p.m.

The hours of the WinterWalk on Friday are from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and include a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music at several locations, and craft-making for kids.

Co-Chair Marshall Herron says volunteers have been working hard to assemble Santa's workshop.

When we set up this Santa house, which is a very large house, it's 18 feet high, on the Bella Cucina patio, it comes apart. We store it in a storage locker. So we had volunteers come out and help us carry, haul, and assemble this gigantic house facade for the weekend.

Saturday's hours are from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live harp music, and hot chocolate.