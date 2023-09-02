High School Sports Results Friday September 1

Football:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 22, Irondale 19

(The Storm will play at Sartell Friday September 8th. Hear the game on AM 1390/93.9 FM)

Detroit Lakes 27, ROCORI 25

Warroad 24, Cathedral 22

Annandale 21, Litchfield 13

Girls Soccer:

Cathedral 5, Becker 0

(The Crusaders started their attack early, with sophomore midfielder Bayley Schneider earning a hat trick in the first 4:30 of the game to take Cathedral to an early 3-0 lead. Adding goals for the Crusaders were senior Katie Schaupp and 8th grader CJ Jerzak. Aubrey Lesnau recorded her second shutout of the year in goal. The Crusaders are 2-1 on the season. Their next game is on Thursday, 9/7, at St. John's Prep)

Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Fergus Falls 0

(The Sabres saw a pair of goals from both strikers Kaia Gack and Kelsey Tangen. Goalie Ava Radeke had a shutout).

Albany 8, Hillcrest Academy 0

(Goals: Savana Pelzer 2, Kylan Gerads 2, Eva Schwenfeier 2, Callie Holthaus 2 Assists: Callie Holthaus 2, Rebekah Domke 2, Kylan Geards 2, Eva Schwenfeier 1. Alyssa Sand 9 Saves).

Cross Country:

Run for Your Melon @ Brainerd

1) ROCORI

2) Brainerd

3) GNK

4) Alexandria

5) Pequot Lakes

6) Albany

7) Sauk Rapids-Rice

8) Pillager

(Albany's Carter Schwalbe ran a solid first race of the season; his time was only 1 sec. off his career best).