High School Sports Results Saturday, December 30th

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Grand Rapids 52, Rocori 64

St. Croix Prep 66, Becker 79

Robinsdale Cooper 67, St. Cloud Tech 81

Blake 78, St. Cloud Apollo 50: Azayah Washington led the Eagles with 17 points.

Elk River 49, Sartell 47

Hutchinson 58, Annandale 70

Albany 72, Southwest Christian 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud 31, Horace (N.D.) 65

Holdingford 55, Pequot Lakes 46

Tartan 29, Sartell 69

Hancock 64, Becker 71: Alexis Rose had 20 points, and Adele Changamire 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Albany 68, Mountain Iron-Buhl 76

BOYS HOCKEY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5: The Storm got goals from Tegan Dodge, Jett Wheeler, and Bryden Prelvitz.

Sartell 4, Mankato East 0: The Sabres got 1 goal each from Keaton Landowski, Jace Jansky, Caden Vos, and Shaun Paulson.

Bloomington Kennedy 1, Little Falls 2

St. Cloud 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 7: Joey Gillespie led the way for the Crusaders with 4 goals, Andrew Dwinnell had 2 goals, and John Hirschfield had one. The Crush got goals from Aiden Yurzyck, Jackson Sheetz, Nick Bierschbach, and Jack Fitch.

Princeton 2, River Lakes 2

