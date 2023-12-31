High School Sports Results Saturday, December 30th
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Grand Rapids 52, Rocori 64
St. Croix Prep 66, Becker 79
Robinsdale Cooper 67, St. Cloud Tech 81
Blake 78, St. Cloud Apollo 50: Azayah Washington led the Eagles with 17 points.
Elk River 49, Sartell 47
Hutchinson 58, Annandale 70
Albany 72, Southwest Christian 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
St. Cloud 31, Horace (N.D.) 65
Holdingford 55, Pequot Lakes 46
Tartan 29, Sartell 69
Hancock 64, Becker 71: Alexis Rose had 20 points, and Adele Changamire 19 points to lead the Bulldogs.
Albany 68, Mountain Iron-Buhl 76
BOYS HOCKEY:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 5: The Storm got goals from Tegan Dodge, Jett Wheeler, and Bryden Prelvitz.
Sartell 4, Mankato East 0: The Sabres got 1 goal each from Keaton Landowski, Jace Jansky, Caden Vos, and Shaun Paulson.
Bloomington Kennedy 1, Little Falls 2
St. Cloud 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 7: Joey Gillespie led the way for the Crusaders with 4 goals, Andrew Dwinnell had 2 goals, and John Hirschfield had one. The Crush got goals from Aiden Yurzyck, Jackson Sheetz, Nick Bierschbach, and Jack Fitch.
Princeton 2, River Lakes 2
