High School Sports Results Saturday, December 9
Rocori cleaned up at the Albany Dance Invite on Saturday sweeping all four categories.
AA High Kick: Rocori 3, Albany 9, Big Lake 10.5, Alexandria 11, PLPRB 13.5, Willmar 17.
AA Jazz: Rocori 3, Big Lake 8, Albany 9, PLPRB 12.5, Alexandria 14, Willmar 15.5.
AA JV High Kick: Rocori 3, Alexandria 6, Willmar 9, PLPRB 12, Albany 15.
AA JV Jazz: Rocori 3, Big Lake 6, Willmar 11, Alexandria 12.5, Albany 18.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Hancock 70, Becker 105. Mitch Soltan had 30 points, and Josh Groskreutz 20 points to lead the Bulldogs.
St. Michael-Albertville 75, Sartell 48.
Lake City 49, Albany 67. Zeke Austin was the top scorer for the Huskies with 22 points.
St. Cloud Tech 66, Richfield 83. Tameron Ferguson was Tech top scorer with 34 points.
BOYS HOCKEY:
Bemidji 2, Sartell 3. Devin Jacobs, Owen Oxton and Tony Colatrella all scored for the Sabres.
GIRLS HOCKEY:
St. Cloud 3, Roseau 8. Maggie O'Hara had two goals for the Crush.
