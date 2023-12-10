High School Sports Results Saturday, December 9

Rocori cleaned up at the Albany Dance Invite on Saturday sweeping all four categories.

AA High Kick: Rocori 3, Albany 9, Big Lake 10.5, Alexandria 11, PLPRB 13.5, Willmar 17.

AA Jazz: Rocori 3, Big Lake 8, Albany 9, PLPRB 12.5, Alexandria 14, Willmar 15.5.

AA JV High Kick: Rocori 3, Alexandria 6, Willmar 9, PLPRB 12, Albany 15.

AA JV Jazz: Rocori 3, Big Lake 6, Willmar 11, Alexandria 12.5, Albany 18.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Hancock 70, Becker 105. Mitch Soltan had 30 points, and Josh Groskreutz 20 points to lead the Bulldogs.

St. Michael-Albertville 75, Sartell 48.

Lake City 49, Albany 67. Zeke Austin was the top scorer for the Huskies with 22 points.

St. Cloud Tech 66, Richfield 83. Tameron Ferguson was Tech top scorer with 34 points.

Get our free mobile app

BOYS HOCKEY:

Bemidji 2, Sartell 3. Devin Jacobs, Owen Oxton and Tony Colatrella all scored for the Sabres.

GIRLS HOCKEY:

St. Cloud 3, Roseau 8. Maggie O'Hara had two goals for the Crush.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard