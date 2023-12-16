High School Sports Results Friday, December 15
St. Cloud Cathedral hit some key free throws down the stretch and were able to edge Foley 65-63. Ella Voit led the Crusaders with 19 points. Keira Alexander had 13 points and Ellie Voth had 11 points. Cathedral is 3-2 on the year and hosts Mora on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Belgrade-Brooten-El Rosa 48, Paynesville 59
Eden Valley-Watkins 47, Annandale 65
Mound Westokka 47, Dassel-Cokato 67
Mora 31, Little Falls 55
Pine River-Backus 45, Royalton 75
Albany 66, Sauk Centre 39
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Belgrade-Brooten-El Rosa 30, Paynesville 79
St. Cloud Apollo 69, Brainerd 100
Sauk Centre 71, Holdingford 45
Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, St. Cloud Tech 67
Eden Valley-Watkins 70, Annandale 51
Mora 85, Kimball Area 73
GIRLS HOCKEY:
Brainerd-Little Falls 0, Roseau 1: Payton Remick scored the games only goal at 7:22 in the first period.
BOYS HOCKEY:
Prairie Centre 6, Becker-Big Lake 7, OT
Rock Ridge 2, Little Falls 1: Aaron Marod scored the only goal for the Flyers.
