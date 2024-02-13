Area Dance Teams High Kick Their Way To State

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Four area high schools are sending their dance teams to state this week. Sartell-St. Stephen, Rocori, Becker, and St. Cloud Cathedral all placed high enough at their sectional to advance to the state tournament on Friday and Saturday at Target Center.

Sartell had both their high kick and jazz teams advance and it is the 20th straight year the school has gone to state. Sartell Coach Kelly McCarney says it is still exciting to make it:

"Oh no we still get very ramped up for it, it is, every year is different, every year teams bring different things to the table so any chance that we get to advance to that next level to the state tournament is very exciting."

McCarney says the team strives to go to state every year but in a judged sport anything can happen, She also says the pressure of being able to go back to state every year is a privilege:

"You know pressure is a privilege and that not every team experiences that and so well yes there is some level of pressure we look at it more of a privilege to uphold the high standards that all of the dancers that have gone before them have set forth."

Rocori advanced for the 2nd year in a row in both high kick and jazz. Rocori Coach Joyce Baumann says it doesn't really sink in for the team until they get to Target Center for practice:

"The first time when they have their practice time on the Target Center floor, that's when I think you kind of see that difference in reaction like oh wow I can't believe I'm here versus yup we've done this before this is going to be okay and that it is just, their in awe of the whole thing to be able to dance down there."

Baumann says the kids are excited to go themselves but also to see their friends compete on other teams

"Part of the excitement is also watching our friends who compete in class A and class triple A and so when we're down there we do have the opportunity to see some of those competitions as well so that's really fun for the girls because many of them have connections with dancers from other schools."

St. Cloud Cathedral and Becker both advanced in high kick and jazz as well. Rocori and Becker will compete in Double-A, Cathedral in class A and Sartell in 3-A.

