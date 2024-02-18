High School Sports Results Saturday, February 17
It was a light day on the docket for area high school sports yesterday with only three games across basketball and hockey.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Watertown-Mayer 86, Litchfield 47
Get our free mobile app
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Elk River 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 79
BOYS HOCKEY:
Mora-Milaca 4, Becker-Big Lake 6 - Class 1-A Section 5 Play-In Game
Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures
LOOK: Cities with the Most Expensive Homes in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Minnesota using data from Zillow.
Gallery Credit: Stacker