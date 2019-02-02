High School Scores 2-1-19
The Tech boy’s basketball team took down Rocori 72-69 on Friday night. Tate Caldwell led the Tigers with 17 points. Kedrick Osourah made 4-4 on free throws in the final 2 minutes. Tech is now 6-11.
Boy’s Basketball
Tech 72, Rocori 69
Willmar 53, Apollo 43
Brainerd 74, Sartell-St. Stephen 64
Cathedral 93, Zimmerman 75
Milaca 79, Foley 76
Albany 60, Becker 52
Sauk Rapids-Rice 73, Little Falls 58
Girl’s Basketball
Tech 68, North St. Paul 18
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead 71, Rocori 46
Little Falls 37, Sauk Rapids-Rice 31
Boy’s Hockey
Cathedral 6, Rochester Lourdes/ Dover-Eyota 0
Northern Lakes 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4