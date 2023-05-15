High School Baseball Scores and Recaps – May 15th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

(THURSDAY MAY 11)

ST. CLOUD CRUSH 3 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 1

The Crush defeated their Central Lakes cross-town rivals the Sabres, backed six hits, solid defense and a good pitcher performance. Joe Hess started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, one run, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Blake O’Hara went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Bradyn Schmitz went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Joe Hess went 1-for-3 and Devan Flannegan went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Sabres Wes Johnson started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Sabres offense was led by Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jake Gruebele went 1-for-3 with a double. Kade Lewis went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Dylan Simones and Wes Johnson both both went 1-for-3.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 1 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

The Sabres defeated their conference rivals the Crush in game two, backed by four hits, great defense and a pitching gem. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, one walk and he recorded an awesome seventeen strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis with a home run and he earned a walk. Brenden Boesen went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, Dylan Simones went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch earned a walk.

The Crush starting pitcher Truman Toenjes threw a complete game, he gave up just four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Will Allenspach, he went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Parker Schulz went 1-for-3. Tom Gohman earned a walk and Jackson Sheetz had a stolen base.

BRAINERD WARRIORS 6 ROCORI SPARTANS 5 (11 Innings)

The Warriors defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Spartans, backed by nine hits, including a home run and three doubles. This was an eleven inning marathon, their starting pitcher Isaac Hansen threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brady Lund threw four innings, he gave up eight hit, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Warriors were led on offense by Eli Owen, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs. Cayden Brown went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Brady Linn earned a walk. Jon Benson went 1-for-5 with a home run and Eli Hoelz went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Mitch Brunn went 1-for-3 with a double, he had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sawyer Hennesey had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Isaac Hanson went 1-for-4 with a walk. Wyatt Gabrielson went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and three walks.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Beck Loesch went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Logan Bauer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Luke VanErp went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brady Schafer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Grady Notch went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Brady Weber went 1-for-5 with a stolen base. John Kinzer went 1-for-1 and Evan Acheson earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Blake. Tylutki, Kaden Rausch and Riley Bauer all scored one run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 3 BRAINERD WARRIORS 2

The Spartans defeated their conference rivals the Warriors in game two, backed by nine hits, in a ten inning battle, good defense and good pitching performances. Brady Weber threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartan offense was led by John Kinzer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Jack Spanier went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Beck Loesch went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Luke Van Erp went 1-for-4 and Hunter Heidgerken went 1-for-1. Brady Weber earned two walks, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Brady Schafer earned a walk.

The Warriors starting pitcher was Sawyer Hennesey, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Henry Hopkins threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one run and two walks.

The Warriors offense was led by Mitch Braun, he went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cayden Brown had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Eli Owen went 2-for-4. Wyatt Gabrielson went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Keaton Ligenfelter had a sacrifice bunt. Eli Hoelz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brady Lund went 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

FOLEY FALCONS 6 MORA MUSTANGS 1

The Falcons defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, backed by five hits, including a double, four stolen bases and good defense. They got a good pitcher performance from Brett Leabch, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base and Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored run. Jaden Enerson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Derek Dahmen had a sacrifice bunt. Bryce Gapinski earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Gavyn Wirth had a stolen base and he scored a run and Patrick Brambrink was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Lind Owen, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Mustang offense was led by Nathan Nelson, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Cole Gmahl went 1-for-2 with a double. Nolan McGaw went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Bakke went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

FOLEY FALCONS 9 MORA MUSTANGS 0

The Falcons defeated their conference rivals the Mustangs in game two, backed by, eight hits, aided by five walks and including a home run and a double. The Falcons starting pitcher was Bryce Gapinski, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw two innings, he recorded one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Aiden Micholski went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Jennissen went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jaden Enerson went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run. Jace Molitor went 1-for-1, Derek Dahmen earned two walks and he scored two runs and Brett Leabch scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher was Cole Gmahl, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Owen Szoka threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Carter Gmahl threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Mark Perry threw 1 1/3 innings, he recorded two strikeouts. The Mustangs offense was led by Kenny Randt, he went 1-for-3, Karson Mackedanz went 1-for-1 and Levi Dunsmore earned two walks.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 16 MILACA-FAITH CHRISTIAN WOLVES 0

The Flyers defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Wolves, backed by twelve hits, two home runs, a triple and a double and they were aided by eight walks. Carter Qwost started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Wolves offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Hudson Filippi went 2-for-2 wiht a home run and a double for four RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Gwost went 2-for-2 with a triple for three RBIs, he was it by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Matt Filippi went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Joe Smieja went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Bode went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-1. Joe Welinski earned two walks, Ben Knopik earned a walk and he scored a run, Charlie Smieja earned a walk and he Sam Dehn scored a run.

The Wolves starting pitcher was Bryce Mehrwerth, he threw two innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Hunter Ooverson threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and three walks. Luke Williams threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk and Mason Hartung threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout. Tyson Black went 1-for-2, Bryce Mehrwerth went 1-for-2, Griffin Boldt and Porter Meyer both earned a walk.

ALBANY HUSKIES 17 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 5

(Thursday May 11)

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Thunder, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles and a home run. Their starting pitcher was Carter Voss, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jayden Schaefer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Ethan Borgerding, he went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Drew Cramlet went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Lauer went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and Carter Voss went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zeke Austin went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Tanner Reis went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Dominick Winkels went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run, Elliot Burnett went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Devin Hansen earned two walks and he scored three runs.

ALBANY HUSKIES 8 ZIMMERMAN THUNDER 2

(Thursday May 11th)

The Huskies defeated the Thunder in game two of their double header, backed by eight hits, including a triple and a double and good pitching performances. Drew Cramlet threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recored two strikeouts. Jaydon Schaefer threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Carter Voss, he went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ethan Borgerding went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Drew Cramlet went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zeke Austin went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Elliot Burnett earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 13 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 0

The Bulldogs defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Cubs, backed by nine hits, including a home run and a double and aided by eleven walks. Josiah Utsch started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw a complete game, of five innings to earned the win. He gave up just two hits, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Grayson Fuchs, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Spencer Eisenbraun went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Abe Brunner went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Bryce Vanderbeek was credited for a RBI. Max Ahtmann earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored three runs. Owen Brick went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run and Brayden Pung went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Brayden Vanderbeek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Reed Johnson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Austin Paul had a sacrifice fly, he earned a walk and he was credited for three RBIs. Isaac Lieser earned two walks and he scored a run and Josiah Utsch earned two walks.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Nate Serbus, he their one inning, he gave up three hits, six runs and five walks. Bryan Knaus threw three innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Winter and Carter Lyrek both went 1-for-1.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS 11 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 1

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Cubs, backed by twelve hits, including five doubles and a home run. The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Grayson Fuchs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded thirteen strikeouts.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by Austin Pauls, he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs for a RBI and he scored three runs. Josiah Utsch went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Grayson Fuchs went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brayden Pung went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Esau Nelson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Isaac Lieser went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Max Ahtmann went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Abe Brunner went 1-for-1, Spencer Eisenbruan earn two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Vanderbeek earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Cubs was Clay Faber, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan Knaus threw three innings, he gave up seven runs, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Blake Brutger went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Gavin Winter went 2-for-3. Clay Faber went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Hank Meyer went 1-for-3.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 21 ROYALTON ROYALS 4

The Eagles defeated their Central MN. Conference rivals the Royals in game one of their double header. This was backed by eighteen hits, including tow home runs and a double and aided by ten walks. Starting pitcher for the Eagles was Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger, he the fie innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Ty Stanwick threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan Geislinger, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. Xander Willner went 4-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Devin Dockendorf went 3-for-5 for six RBIs and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Caden Neiman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Sam Nistler went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Ty Stanwick had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Coltant Harff went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Drew Arnold earned a walk and he scored three runs.

The Royals starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Albright threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, seven runs, seven walks and he recorded a strikeout. Marcus Hayes threw one inning, he gave up three hits and four runs.

The Royals offense was led by Jameson Klug, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Drew Yourczek had a sacrifice fly and bunt for a RBI. Ethan Albright had a RBI and he scored a run and Nick Leibold was credited for a RBI. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Will Gorecki and Cal Ollman both scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 8 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6

The Royals mad a big come back in game two, as they defeated their conference rivals the Eagles, backed by nine hits and five stolen bases. Brady Yourczek started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Marcus Hayes threw 2 1/3 innings to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Will Gorecki, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a trio of stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Nick Leibold went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Drew Sowada went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew Yourczek earned two walks and he scored a run. Cal Ollman went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jameson Klug went 1-for-3, he was it by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Ethan Albright earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Xander Willner, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recored one strikeout.

The Eagles offense Landon Neiman, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and he scored two runs and Sam Nistler went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was it by a pitch. Xander Willner went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and a stolen base and Lane Harff wnt 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger had a sacrifice fly, he earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI, he was it by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Coltant Harff went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run, Tyl Stanwick went 1-for-4 and Myles Dziengel was hit by a pitch.

MAPLE LAKE IRISH 15 SPECTRUM STING 5

(Friday May 12th)

The Irish defeated the Sting in a little exhibition action, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a home run and aided by nine walks. Their starting pitcher was Noah Gindele, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cooper Latour threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Irish offense was led by Nathan Zander went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Danny Reilley went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Cooper Latour went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Sam Marquette went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Eddy Neu went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Jarrett Faue went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Miller went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joey Gendreau went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Corbin Gorby went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Breimon earned two walks and he scored two runs and Carter Scanlon earned a walk.

The Sting starting pitcher was J. Jeske, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. No. 21 threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. D. Carlson threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs and one walk. L.Sims threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Stings offense was led by J. Sims went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. T. Ambrose went 1-for-3 for a RBI, W. Ambrose was credited for a RBI and M. Benson had a RBI and he scored a run. Schmidt went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and J. Jeske went 1-for-3.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 7 ACGC FALCONS 2

(Friday May 12th)

The Huskers defeated their Central Mn. Conference rivals the Falcons, backed by seven hits and good defense. They good pitching performances by Mason Streit, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Drew Lange threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Gavin Johnson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Drew Lange went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly, a stolen base, he earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Masyn Patrick went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Luke Bieniek went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run and Jaxon Barkowicz earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Dierks Opatz went 1-for-2 and he earned two walks and Tanner Tomasek earned a walk and he scored a run. Dominick Hoika was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base and David Heinen scored a run.

No pitching stats were available for the Falcons, their offense was led by Terrell Renne, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Keegan Kessler-Gross and Cameron Giese both went 1-for-3. Jonan Morrison went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Jaxon Drange earned a walk and he scored a run.

BECKER BULLDOGS 8 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUEJACKETS 7

The Bulldogs defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Bluejackets, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. Ethan Guck started on the mound for the Bulldogs, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Owen Kolbinger close it out with one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, four urns and one walk.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Ethan Obermoller, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and Bruce Kraemer went 1-for-2 for two RBIs. Sawyer Anderson went 3-for-4- with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jase Tobako went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Ethan Guck earned a walk and was credited for a RBI. Reid McCalla went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Aaron Fingarson and Jack Atwood both earned a walk.

The Bluejackets starting pitcher was L. Oslund, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. D. Sommerfield threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Bluejackets offense was led by L. Larson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. P. Browen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. L. Ostrand went 4-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and A. Gebert went 1-for-4 for a RBI. M. Moreno went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and B. Carlson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

BECKER BULLDOGS 9 CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUEJACKETS 2

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Bluejackets in game two of their double header, backed by nine hits and solid defense. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Sawyer Anderson, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Reid McCalla threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by josh Groskreutz, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Owen Kolbinger went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jase Tobako went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Aaron Fingarson went 1-for-1 with a stolen base. Reid McCalla went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-5 and Jack Atwood had a stolen base. Ethan Guck went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Bruce Kraemer was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nolan Murphy had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The Bluejacket starting pitcher was C. Block, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. G. Nelson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. B. Carlson threw 2/3 of an inning, he retired two batters.

The Bluejackets offense was led by J. Moreno, he went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored a run. L. Ostland went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and D. Sommerfield was credited for a RBI. C. Block went 2-for-2 and he earned a walk and G. Nelson went 1-for-3.

MOORHEAD SPUDS 5 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 4

(Friday May 12th)

The Spuds defeated the Sabres, backed by ten hits, their starting pitcher was Gavin Quade, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. L. Halber threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spurs offense was led by Colleen Wilson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Hilber went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Carter Heinsch went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs. Reese Bohney went 2-for-3, Brady Safari was credited for a RBI and Tayden Bergerson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Dylan Simones, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Acker threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and one walk.

The Sabres offense was led by Wes Johnson went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Andrew Ritter went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kade Lewis earned two walks, he had a pair of stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 2 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

(Friday May 12th)

The Crusaders had a huge win over the Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Pioneers, backed by five timely hits, good defense and a solid pithing performance. Jackson Phillipp started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Tom Gohman went 2-for-3 and Jon Brew went 1-for-1 and Cooper Kosiba earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Kirby Fischer, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, two runs one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Kaden Kruschek, he went 2-for-3 and four guys went 1-for-3: Max Barclay, Chase Becker, Winste Woitalla and Joey Stuckmayer.

FOLEY FALCONS 5 ROYALTON ROYALS 2

(Friday May 12th)

The Falcons defeated the Royals in a little exhibition action, backed by six hits, including a home run and solid pitching. The Falcons Gavin Owen started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Evan Miller threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and Josiah Peterson close it out with two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Alex Jennissen was credited for a RBI. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3, Patrick Brombrink went 1-for-2, Jaden Emerson had a stolen base and he scored a run and Aiden Micholski earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was Cal Ollman, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matthew Swenson threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Marcus Hayes scored a run. Will Gorecki went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Leibold and Jameson Klug both went 1-for-3.

ROCORI SPARTANS 11 RED WING WINGERS 0

(Friday May 12th)

The Spartans defeated the Wingers of Red Wing in a little exhibition action, backed by eleven hits, including four doubles and a good pitcher performance. Hunter Fuchs started on the mound for the Spartans, he threw a complete game of five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Beck Loesch, he went 4-for-4 with a double for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Jack Boos went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI andhe scored two runs. John Kinzer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Jack Spanier went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Schafer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and and Brady Weber went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Blake Tylutki was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Luke VanErp earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Wingers starting pitcher was Mitch Sealy, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Rodgers threw three innings, he gave five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense was led by Lou Deong, he went 1-for-2 with a double, Reid Hartmann and Will Jacobson each were hit by a pitch and Tyson Friemel earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 16 NEW ULM EAGLES 3

(Saturday May 13th)

The Spartans defeated the Eagles in a little exhibition action, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of doubles and nine walks. They put up nine runs in the first innings and they never looked back. The starting pitcher for the Spartans was Grady Notch, he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Boos threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans were led on offense by Jack Boos, he went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Grady Notch went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jack Spanier went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Blake Tylutki went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Kaden Rausch went 1-for 1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and and Logan Bauer was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Thad Lieser earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Luke VanErp earned two walks and he scored a run and Brady Weber earned a walk and he scored two runs. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Beck Loesch earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Theisen went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. John Kinzer had two sacrifice flies for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Hunter Heidgerken earned a walk and he scored a run.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 7 OSAKIS SILVERSTREAKS 3

(Friday May 12th)

The Eagles defeated the Silversteaks in a little exhibition action, backed by seven hits, including a double and a triple. The Eagles starting pitcher was Lane Harff, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, three runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger, he went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Nistler went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Landon Neiman went 1-for-5 with a triple and a stolen base, he scored two runs. Devin Dockendorf went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Lane Harff went 1-for-4 and he scored a run andCaden Harff went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-4, Xander Willner earned a walk and he was hit by pitch and Ty Stanwick earned a walk.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Seth Staloch, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grant Mages threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Grant Mages, he went 1-for-4 with a double andhe scored a run. Wyatt Sell went 2-for-3 and scored run and Jacob Johanson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Aaron Kattsrom and Mekar Hoelscher both went 1-for-3 and both scored a run. Wyatt Klimek went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Ben Berger went 1-for-3.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 5 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 4

(Friday May 12th)

The Flyers defeated their formed Central Lakes Conference rivals the Storm, backed by eleven hits and good pitching performances. Matt Filippi started on the mound for the Flyers, he threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter oohaudt threw one inning in relief, he retired three batters.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 4-for-5 and he scored a run and Hudson Filippi went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Beau Thoma went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Owen Bode went 1-for-4. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Joe Welinski had a stolen base and he scored a run and Charlie Smeija earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up six hit and four runs. Andrew Bemboom threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Shea Kosterluke, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Kade Gibbons went 1-for-2. Keagan Patterson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Bemboom earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run, Jeff Solarz was hit by a pitch and Logan Bauer earned a walk and he a stolen base.

UPSALA-SWANVILLE 6 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 3

(Friday May 12th)

The Cardinals defeated the Cubs in a little exhibition action, backed by eight hits. The starting pitcher for the Cardinals was Jack Primus, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Boeckermann threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Reese Johannes, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jack Primus went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had s three stolen bases and he scored a run. Hunter Moore went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Tyson Leners went 1-for-3 and he scored a r un and Caden Beseman went 1-for-3. Max Lange went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Adam Warga had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Josh Witte, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Winter went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Josh Witte went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Clay Faber was credited for a RBi. Bryan Knaus went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and h Mason Danelke went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Hank Meyer went 1-for-4 and Blake Brutger earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base.