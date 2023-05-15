Love Cheese? You Will Love This Minnesota Cheese Festival in June

If you love cheese, I know I do, this is the festival for you.

It's the Pine Island Cheese Festival and it goes for 3 days in June. This year it's scheduled for June 2-4. There is cheese, obviously, other vendors, a parade and some live entertainment.

Pine Island is located near Rochester, and is about 2 and a half hours from St. Cloud. And this event is totally worth the drive. Great weekend getaway.

What can you expect from the event? You can bring the whole family, because there is something for everyone there. There is even a Kids day with activities that they will love and will keep them occupied for quite awhile.

The description on their website:

Throughout the three days of the festival, there are several events that you can partake in. Friday night ends with some fireworks that are sponsored by Treasure Island Casino, Saturday ends with some live entertainment, and Sunday ends with an afternoon parade. You can check out the whole schedule of events here. If you can't make the whole weekend work out, you can pick and choose which ones you would like to participate in.

