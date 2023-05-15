25th Anniversary of Deadly Stearns County Tornado

ALBANY (WJON News) -- This is the 25th anniversary of a deadly tornado that hit Albany in central Stearns County.

A series of violent storms rolled through southern and central Minnesota on May 15th, 1998 uprooting trees, blowing out windows, ripping roofs off buildings, and flooding streets.

One of the five confirmed tornado touchdowns that day was in Albany where a man died after getting pinned beneath a trailer.

Several people were hurt inside trailers with six people being hospitalized in Albany and 10 more being transferred to St. Cloud Hospital.

The tornado struck a flea market in Albany.

Winds up to 80 miles an hour hit the cluster of trailers and motorhomes.

The Salvation Army sent crews to Albany to help feed relief workers.

The damage estimate across the state was about $1.5 billion.

