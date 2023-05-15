ROCORI To Approve Contract For New Activities Director

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- ROCORI will soon have a new activities director.

The School Board is expected to approved a contract with Mitch Dorr during Monday's meeting.

Get our free mobile app

Dorr is currently the principal at Saint John the Baptist Catholic School is Jordan, Minnesota.

Dorr has held multiple positions during his time as an educator, including teacher, coach, superintendent and activities director. From 2017-2022 he was the Activities Director at Cook County Schools in Grand Marais, before accepting the position with Saint John the Baptist.

His new role as activities director will begin on July 1st.

Back in January, current activities director Joel Baumgarten announced he would be stepping down from his post on June 30th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES