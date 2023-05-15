‘World Famous’ Central Minnesota Chicken Restaurant Will Have New Owner

A ''World Famous Broasted Chicken" bar/restaurant will be getting a new owner, which is what the Brass Rail in Grandy Minnesota posted about recently. Apparently, there were enough rumors floating around that the business felt the need to address them head-on, rather than letting speculation about the business run wild.

We've heard there are a few rumors out there, so we wanted to let you know.

The Brass Rail is currently going through an ownership transition, but we are not closing and are DEFINITELY NOT changing the world-famous broasted chicken and coleslaw—business as usual around here.

Rod will be around for the next few weeks helping the new owner transition before he flies the coop, more to come on them.

If you see Rod around, make sure you congratulate him on his upcoming retirement!

We look forward to seeing you this Mother's Day Weekend.

The post went up Friday night and has already been shared more than 550 times as of Monday morning.

The Brass Rail in Grandy, according to its website, "opened May 13th, 1969, and continues to serve world-class broasted chicken in a family atmosphere" has been a stop for Minnesotans on their way up to or back home from the cabin.

The small bar/restaurant has been featured in dozens of publications and websites. OnlyInYourState.com wrote about The Brass Rail in January of 2022 and they wrote:

Brass Rail is most known for its broasted chicken. Broasted chicken is a type of fried chicken made by frying chicken in oil in a type of pressure cooker. Perfectly crisp and perfectly tender, it'll become your new favorite way to enjoy chicken! - OnlyInYourState.com

The restaurant is located on Highway 65, and is open Wednesday - Sunday from 11a-9p.

