SCSU Baseball Wins NSIC Tournament

SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP

(Saturday May 13th)

SCSU HUSKIES 7, MANKATO STATE MAVERICKS 3

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Mavericks to reach the championship of the conference tournament, backed by twelve hits, including two doubles and a home run. The Huskies put up three runs in the second and three more in the ninth inning. The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty Luke Tupy, a sophomore from New Prague HS. He threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Ethan Lanthier a sophomore from Northfield HS threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Ben Clapp a junior from Maple Lake HS went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Kevin Butler a sophomore from Neuqua Valley HS in Illinois went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Navratil a sophomore from Albany HS went 1-for-4 with a big home run. John Nett a junior from Kimberly HS in Wisconsin went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Mitch Gumbko a junior from Forrest Hills Northern HS In Michigan went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Sawyer Smith a sophomore from Shoreland Lutheran HS went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tate Wallat a junior from Todd Beamer HS in Washington went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Bryce Jacobson a freshman from West Fargo HS scored a run and Sam Riola a senior from Blaine HS went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Mavericks starting pitcher, righty Chandler Fuchs a senior threw eight innings. He gave up ten hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Aiden McGee a freshman gave up one hit and two runs. Righty Josh Zigan threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Ethan Stade a freshman and threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Mavericks offense was led by Jackson Hauge, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Aiden Byrne went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Hunter Ranweiler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ryan Bachman went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk. Mitchell Fleihbeck and Nick Baker both earned a walk.

MANKATO STATE MAVERICKS 6 SCSU HUSKIES 5

(Sunday May 14th)

The Mavericks defeated the Huskies, backed eleven hits, including a home run and a double. Their starting pitcher was Spencer Wright, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nathan Cullen threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Mavericks offense was led by Ryan Wickman, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Zach Stroh went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Matt Fleischhacker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Aidan Byrne went 4-for-5 and he scored two runs and Nick Baker went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mikey Gottschalk went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jackson Hauge earned a walk and he scored a run. Brock Johnson and Adam Schneider both went 1-for-4.

The Huskies starting pitcher was lefty Jack Habeck, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Drew Beier threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Albany HS graduate Ethan Navratil, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Blaine HS graduate Sam Riola went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Todd Beamer HS graduate Tate Wallat was credited for a RBI and Kimberly HS graduate John Nett went 1-for-5 with a double. Forrest Hills Northern HS Mitchell Gumbko went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Maple Lake HS graduate Ben Clapp went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Shoreland Lutheran HS graduate Sawyer Smith earned a walk. West Fargo HS graduate Bryan Jacobson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Neuqua Valley HS graduate Kevin Butler went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt

ST. CLOUD STATE UNIV. HUSKIES 13 MSU MAVERICKS 7

(Sunday May 14th)

The Huskies defeated NSIC rivals the Mavericks for the conference championship and they punched their ticket to the Regional

tournament. This was backed by eighteen hits, with six players having multi-hit games. The Huskies starting pitcher was senior Righty Riley Ahern. He threw two innings, he recorded five strikeouts. Junior Lefty Payton VanBeck threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Junior Righty Grady Fuchs gave up three hits, one run and one walk. Junior Lefty David VanOrt close it out with 1/3 of an inning in relief.

The Huskies offense was led by senior second baseman Sam Riola, he went 2-for-6 for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Junior center fielder John Nett went 3-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Sophomore shortstop Sawyer Smith went 4-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sophomore Catcher Kevin Butler went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Sophomore first baseman Ethan Navratil went 1-for-6 for two RBIs. Junior DH Ben Clapp went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Right Fielder Bryce Jacobson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Junior third baseman Drew Beier went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Junior left fielder Mitchell Gumbko earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Mavericks starting pitcher was Jack Brown, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, and one walk. Aiden McGee threw 1 2/3 innings, gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Zigan threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Gutknecht threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tanner Shamphr threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Caden Carson gave up one run and Derek Lilledahl threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Mavericks offense was led by Ryan Wickman, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jackson Hauge went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Ryan Blackman went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs and Aidan Byrne went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Matthew Fleischhacker went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Ryan Friedges went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brock Johnson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mike Gottschalk earned a walk.

THURSDAY MAY 18th

SCSU will play at Crane Stadium in Warrensburg, Missouri. The pairings will be announced later today! Four Huskies – Tournament MVP Sam Riola, outfielder Mitchell Gumbko, catcher Kevin Butler and first baseman Ethan Navratil – were named to the All-Tournament Team while SCSU earned their fourth NSIC Tournament Championship and 23rd overall conference title.