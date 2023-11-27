Here For One Night Be Sure To Tip Your Server

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- You can have area law enforcement "serve" you in a different way on Wednesday. Local agencies are teaming up to bring back their Tip A Cop Fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse.

Officers from the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Waite Park Police Department, and other local agencies will work with Roadhouse staff to wait on customers and ask for a donation to Special Olympics at the end of their meal. Stearns County Sheriff Steve Soyka says in addition to a great cause they get an appreciation for how hard servers work:

"I will tell you and having never been a server, and I'm sure they're lots of people out there that have, it's a tough job and when you get a glimpse into it, even for three hours, it seems like the time flies by but you get a lot of respect for what servers do because it can be pretty hectic, especially at a supper rush."

Get our free mobile app

Soyka says the Tip A Cop fundraiser used to be an annual event before COVID and they decided the time was right to bring it back. The Tip A Cop fundraiser is from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures