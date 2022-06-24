Heavy Rain Overnight Causes Flooding Around St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- After several inches of rain fell overnight, there is a lot of street flooding in the St. Cloud metro area.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .79 inches of rain up until midnight on Thursday. They say we've had an additional 3.32 inches of rain since midnight (as of 6:00 a.m.) for a total of 4.11 inches of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The National Weather Service says they should start getting a better picture of the amount of rainfall around the region starting after 7:00 a.m. Friday.

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says public works departments are continuing to deal with flooded streets. She says the largest hail reported in the metro was nickel size.

St. Cloud Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says 9th Avenue is closed under Highway 23. Hodel says there were five stalled vehicles on 9th Avenue overnight.

Veterans Drive is closed from 33rd to 37th Avenue. There is also flooding on 7th Street behind the Armory.

And, the big pond by 33rd Avenue is full causing some flooding in that area. It is making for difficult travel in that area. Please find an alternate route if possible to avoid that area this morning.

Hodel says some more street crews came in at 6:00 a.m. Friday for spot-checking of problem spots around St. Cloud.

A line of strong storms hung out over the St. Cloud metro area for several hours overnight. The National Weather Service first issued a special weather statement for St. Cloud, Sartell, and Sauk Rapids. Then, at 2:15 a.m. they issued the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sauk Rapids to Duelm, which remained in effect until 3:15 a.m. Another special weather statement was then issued through 4:30 a.m. for the St. Cloud metro area.

Get our free mobile app

The National Weather Service the heavy rain overnight is causing flooding in Stearns and Sherburne Counties.

Morrison County Sheriff's Office Morrison County Sheriff's Office loading...

To our north, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office says there was high water in Randall. Highway 10 in Randall was completely flooded early Friday Morning across both the northbound and southbound lanes.