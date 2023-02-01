Heat Lamp Believed to Cause Garage Fire
A heat lamp is believed to be the cause of a garage fire in Brockway Township.
Tuesday night, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 42,000 block of 110th avenue in Brockway Township.
Get our free mobile app
Tanner Nordlund, of Holdingford, reported his detached garage was on fire.
Fire crews from Rice, St. Stephen, and Holdingford were able to put the fire out.
Officials believe a small animal shelter was the source of the fire, with a heat lamp believed to be the cause. No animals or people were injured in the fire.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Xcel tests power storage technology in Becker
- Xcel applies with state to extend Monticello nuclear plant's lifespan
- MPCA fines Becker business for emissions violations
- Big Lake welcomes new police dog
- Frosty Fobbe the giant snowman takes up residence in Buffalo