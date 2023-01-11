Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss.

Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire.

Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and Holdingford fought the fire for more than three hours Tuesday afternoon before letting the fire burn itself out.

Authorities say the 350-foot chicken barn had been unused for years, but some equipment and miscellaneous items were declared a total loss.

