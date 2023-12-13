Ice Rescue Training In Rice Tonight

RICE (WJON News) -- The Rice Fire Department will be doing some ice rescue training Wednesday night.

They will be holding the training on Little Rock Lake by the Highway 10 bridge where the lake and channel meet, and will be using cold water gear, watercraft and have a simulated victim as part of the exercise.

The fire department says people should not be alarmed if they see any emergency vehicles and personnel in that area during the evening.

