Hallo-WINE Trail In Southern Minnesota Offers A Trick-Or-Treat Event For Adults!

Look, I love Halloween events with my kids as much as the next guy. At the same time, I find myself wondering why there aren't more events around the Halloween season tailored toward adults.

Well, adult friends, that moment has come. Vintage Escapes Winery and Vineyard is hosting a Hallo-WINE Trail in Kilkenny, Minnesota on October 29th.

The event will cost $15 and includes a tasting of five wine varieties, a Vintage Escapes tasting glass and three hours of fun.

In addition to the wine tasting, there will be live music from Sean Benz, Winery Kitchen + Twisted Chicken's Food Truck, an outdoor bar and an indoor bar.

The venue recommends wearing hiking boots or good walking shoes to deal with hilly, uneven terrain.

An adult version of trick-or-treating! Put your costumes on and hike along a walking/hiking trail while sampling 5 selected wines. You'll receive a Vintage Escapes tasting glass which is yours to keep. Cost = $15 (tax included) - for a tasting of 5 wines, a Vintage Escapes tasting glass to keep and a spooktacular fun experience! Be sure to wear your hiking boots or good walking shoes as the terrain may be quite uneven and rather hilly! No pre-registration needed. All tickets are sold at the event. *Exact change ($15 per person) is appreciated to help speed up the line, but we will also be accepting credit & debit cards. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Schedule of Events:

1-3pm - The trail will be open for tastings (final sale of the tasting will be at 2:45pm)

2-4pm - Live music with Sean Benz

12-4pm - Winery Kitchen & Twisted Chicken Food Truck taking orders

12-5pm – Outdoor bar (in the band shelter) will be serving select wines for quick ordering.

12-5pm – Indoor bar serving all available beverages as well as taking food orders for Vintage Escapes’ kitchen.

Kilkenny, Minnesota is located in southern Minnesota, slightly northwest of Faribault.