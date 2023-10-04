Hallo-WINE Trail In Southern Minnesota Offers A Trick-Or-Treat Event For Adults!
Look, I love Halloween events with my kids as much as the next guy. At the same time, I find myself wondering why there aren't more events around the Halloween season tailored toward adults.
Well, adult friends, that moment has come. Vintage Escapes Winery and Vineyard is hosting a Hallo-WINE Trail in Kilkenny, Minnesota on October 29th.
The event will cost $15 and includes a tasting of five wine varieties, a Vintage Escapes tasting glass and three hours of fun.
In addition to the wine tasting, there will be live music from Sean Benz, Winery Kitchen + Twisted Chicken's Food Truck, an outdoor bar and an indoor bar.
The venue recommends wearing hiking boots or good walking shoes to deal with hilly, uneven terrain.
Schedule of Events:
1-3pm - The trail will be open for tastings (final sale of the tasting will be at 2:45pm)
2-4pm - Live music with Sean Benz
12-4pm - Winery Kitchen & Twisted Chicken Food Truck taking orders
12-5pm – Outdoor bar (in the band shelter) will be serving select wines for quick ordering.
12-5pm – Indoor bar serving all available beverages as well as taking food orders for Vintage Escapes’ kitchen.
Kilkenny, Minnesota is located in southern Minnesota, slightly northwest of Faribault.