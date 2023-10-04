Minnesota DNR Releases Results of Small Game Survey

UNDATED (WJON News) -- An annual survey of small game hunters in Minnesota revealed some concerning statistics for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and some positive trends.

The number of small game hunters was similar to the previous year but continues to trend below the 10-year average.

There were just over 45,000 duck hunters which is 35% below the 10-year average. The harvest was also down 32%.

The Canadian geese harvest was down 48% with 42% fewer hunters than the 10-year average.

Ruffed grouse was only down 10% and the pheasant harvest was about the same as the 10-year average. There were 10% fewer grouse hunters and 9% fewer pheasant hunters.

The DNR says it continues to recruit, retain, and reactivate hunters through programs like the Take a Friend Hunting campaign.

