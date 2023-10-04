Winter Maintenance Expo in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - City, county, and state employees are in St. Cloud this week for the 2023 Fall and Winter Maintenance Expo.

The annual event focuses on fall and winter road maintenance, with speakers and training seminars alongside an outdoor display area filled with the newest road maintenance equipment.

Katelyn Warren is the Fall and Winter Maintenance Expo Administrator. She says a highlight of the two-day event is the snowplow “Roadeo”.

Every year we hold the snow roadeo for Minnesota, and we send our top two drivers down to the national event in Colorado. The Rodeo happens here each day Wednesday and Thursday where they compete driving the snowplow.

Last year, more than 80 drivers competed in the roadeo, with Terry Thorston of Benton County and Mitch Anderson of Chisago County advancing to the national competition in Loveland, Colorado.

