Get the Pre-Sale Code For Foo Fighters at Target Field in July
It's been one of the most anticipated shows that have been announced. Foo Fighters coming to Target Field in Minneapolis next July 28th.
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am for the General On-sale. But you can get a pre-sale code for this Thursday. At least there is a chance of getting sometickets before the BIG sale that comes up on Friday.
If you would like to take advantage of this pre-sale the code you need to use is: VOCALS
This pre-sale code will be live and active Thursday, October 5th from 10am to 10pm.
The regular on-sale for the general public will happen on Friday, October 6th at 10am.
Good luck!!
