Great Deals For Your Holiday Meal Monday Only In St. Cloud

DELICIOUS FOOD FOR LESS AWAITS!

The holidays can be an especially financially difficult time for many of us. If you are in charge of the holiday meal, I've got a great way for you to save up to 40% on that delicious holiday dinner you'll be preparing.

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.

DECEMBER HOLIDAY PACK $35

Ham - 7 to 11 lbs

LOCAL Chicken Drumsticks - 1.25 lbs

Ground Beef 80/20 - 1 lb

Pork Breakfast Sausage - 1 lb

Turkey Polska Sausage - 12 oz

LOCAL ORGANIC Corn - 10 oz

Dutch Apple Pie - 8 inch

NOVEMBER HOLIDAY PACKS ARE STILL AVAILABLE WHILE THEY LAST $35

LOCAL Ferndale Turkey - 10 to 12 lbs

Arctic Spray Pollock Fillets 1 lb

Italian Mild Sausage 19 oz

Hillshire Farm Lil Smokies - 28 oz

LOCAL Sno Pac Organic Green Beans - 10 oz

Pumpkin Pie 8-inch

December Menu includes the following packs and you can buy more than one.

MINI MEAT PACK C $11

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Bites 1.5 lbs

B/S Chicken Thighs - 1 lb

Local Ground Turkey 1 lb

Jumbo Beef Franks - 15 oz

MEGA MEAT PACK W $25

Meatloaf - 2.5 lbs

Chicken Breasts - 1.3 lbs

Pork Chops - 2 lbs

Bacon - 1 lb

Ground Pork - 1 lb

Tuscan Chicken Sausage - 10 oz

PRODUCE PACK $10

Potatoes - 5 lb

Yellow Onions - 2 lb

Apples - 4 ct

Oranges - 4 ct

Pears - 2 ct

Carrots - 1 lb

LOCATION

Fare For All is heading to St. Cloud on Monday, December 11th from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will take place at:

Salem Lutheran Church

90 Riverside Drive SE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Cloud, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.

