One Person Seriously Hurt When Hit By Pickup

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt when they were hit by a pickup Sunday morning in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck driven by 32-year-old Matthew Riekena of St. Cloud was going north on Highway 23 near Lincoln Avenue when it hit 19-year-old Shawn Kimmons of Bowlus.

Kimmons was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other information is available at this time.

