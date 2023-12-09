No Dampened Spirits For Jingle &#038; Mingle

No Dampened Spirits For Jingle & Mingle

Paul Habstritt, WJON

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Despite the wet weather people still wanted to mingle Saturday. Sauk Rapids held its third annual Jingle and Mingle Winter Celebration and had a strong turnout even with the snow.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The event featured an artisan market, llama wonderland, and horse-drawn wagon rides. The horse-drawn wagon rides were popular again with a line 15-20 people long and the llamas drew a crowd as well. There are also sidewalk carolers, a living nativity scene, and shopping specials.

Get our free mobile app
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...

The day's festivities will be capped off by a lighted parade at 5:00 p.m. featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus plus free hot chocolate and candy for the kids.

Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt,WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Habstritt, WJON
loading...
Paul Shea
loading...
Paul Shea
loading...
Paul Shea
loading...
Paul Shea
loading...
Paul Shea
loading...
Paul Shea
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

175 Years of Benton County History

 

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve

 

New Miss Sauk Rapids Crowned to Kick off Rapids River Days

Filed Under: holiday festival, Jingle & Mingle, sauk rapids
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports