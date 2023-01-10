Hwy 10/Hwy 23 Reconstruction Project Starts Spring of 2023

Anyone who has had to drive Hwy 10 along the east side of St. Cloud lately knows what a nightmare it is. The potholes are massive and totally unavoidable, and even when they get filled I still worry about my car hitting one and needing repairs.

Luckily this spring construction will start on Hwy 10 and Hwy 23 in St. Cloud:

MnDOT will reconstruct and improve the Hwy 10 and Hwy 23 interchange area in east St. Cloud in 2023-2024. Project requires one-lane traffic in each direction. Plan ahead. Expect delays and changes to access.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some of the projects getting done during this time:

Rebuild the Hwy 23 bridges over Hwy 10 (originally built back in 1957)

Reconfigure on/off ramps to improve motorist traffic flow and safety

Provide safer pedestrian and bicyclist crossing options

Reconstruct both directions of Hwy 10 between 15th Ave. SE/7th St. SE and Benton Drive

Reconstruct both directions of Hwy 23 from west of Lincoln Ave. SE near the pedestrian overpass to Benton Co. Rd. 1

Update the signal systems at the intersections

Replace and repair drainage systems.

This project is a big one, and is going to cause a lot of travel headaches throughout the summer as people head north to enjoy the lakes that lie beyond this area. But the sooner you know about it, the sooner you can plan to avoid it. And all the headaches and backups will be worth it when it is done. The area has needed a little TLC for a while so it will be nice to have it done.

REMINDER: Please give construction workers room to do their jobs safely. From 2015 - 2020 an average of 794 construction workers lost their lives in work zone crashes. They are providing a highly valuable service. They know traffic is backed up, but they are doing their jobs to the best of their ability. They have families they need to get home to at the end of the day.

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022