Granite City Lumberjacks Coach Brad Willner [PODCAST]

The Granite City Lumberjacks are still preparing to play this fall, albeit a little later than usual. The NA3HL schedule was pushed back one month while the league decides how to proceed under the current conditions.

Head coach Brad Willner joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Wednesday to discuss the league's timeline and how it affects the Lumberjacks, what preparations the team is taking to keep players, coaches and fans safe, the upcoming tryouts and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.