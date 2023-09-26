Granite City ‘Jacks Ask For Support For Local Toys-For-Tots Event

The Granite City Lumberjacks are very excited about helping out with the Toys For Tots toy drive and are planning something really special and fun for everyone who comes to this special game.

On November 11th, the Lumberjacks will be hosting the Alexandria Blizzard for the first time since beating them in the last seconds of the Fraser Cup Championship in St. Louis. This game is sure to be a nailbiter!

GIFT BASKET FUN NOVEMBER 11TH!

Lumberjack Fans will have an opportunity to bid on a gift basket in a silent auction. All of the proceeds from the silent auction will be used to buy toys by Jack’s players to add to those toys that have already been donated for this year's drive.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS

The Lumberjacks are going to have a little fun. They are having a “Teddy Bear Toss” during the first intermission of the game on November 25th. Fans are encouraged to bring a new Teddy Bear to the game and toss it on the ice during the first intermission.

LUMBERJACKS ARE PROUD TO BE A PART OF OUR COMMUNITY

All the Holiday gifts that are donated during the game will be dropped off by the Jack’s players to Miller Buick GMC, to add to one of the largest donation providers in Central Minnesota!

The Lumberjacks organization is excited to join forces with Miller and their amazing fans to make the Holidays special for kids in need. Broadcast Director/Media & Advertising Coordinator Brian Lommel says, "The Lumberjacks pride themselves on creating a family philosophy both on and off the ice and this helps strengthen that bond for the players, the organization, and the community they play in."

