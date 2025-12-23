The Granite City Classic boys and girls basketball event returns to the St. Cloud area December 26-27. The 2-day event is put on by Breakdown Sports USA for the 15th straight year. Justin Hegna of Breakdown Sports joined me on WJON. He says they will have 66 to 70 varsity teams and more than 80 freshmen, sophomore or junior varsity teams competing at venues throughout the metro area. Hegna says they will use St. Cloud State, St. Ben's, Tech, Apollo, Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice high school gyms for varsity games and other area venues for the lower levels.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Why Dec 26-27?

Hegna explains they have less teams participating in the event this year due to scheduling the event the day after Christmas. He says they considered playing games on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday or Monday-Tuesday but they determined playing games on Friday and Saturday was the best option for the classic this year.

Top Players In This Event

Hegna says players who've participated in past events include current NBA players Trey and Tyus Jones, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Suggs. WNBA player Rachel Banham also played in this event one year. He says they have many former Division I and Division II players who'll play in this year's event on the boys and girls sides.

December 26th,

@ St. Cloud State Univ.

11:00 AM Spring Lake Park vs. Princeton Boys

12:30 PM Andover vs. STMA Boys

2:15 PM West Fargo Horace vs. Orono Boys

3:45 PM Spectrum vs. Holdingford Boys

5:30 PM Champlin Park vs. Fargo Davies Boys

7:00 PM Albany vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Boys

@ St. Ben’s

1:00 PM New Prague vs. DeLasalle Girls

2:30 PM Fargo Davies vs. Hopkins Girls

4:15 PM Minnetonka vs. Alexandria Girls

6:00 PM Lakeville North vs. Duluth Marshall Girls

7:30 PM Byron vs. Becker Girls

@ St. Cloud Tech HS

12:00 PM Albany vs. St. Croix Prep Girls

1:30 PM Hawley vs. St. Croix Prep Boys

3:15 PM Bloomington Kennedy vs. St. Cloud Crush Girls

4:45 PM Royalton vs. Goodhue Girls

@ St. Cloud Apollo HS

1:00 PM Ashby vs. New Life Academy Girls

2:30 PM Bloomington Jefferson vs. New Ulm Girls

4:15 PM Heritage Christian vs. Cass Lake-Bena Boys

6:00 PM Sartell-St. Stephen vs. St. Cloud Apollo Boys

@ Sartell St. Stephen

1:00 PM Providence Academy vs. North Branch Boys

2:30 PM SW Christian vs. Pequot Lakes Girls

4:15 PM Spring Lake Park vs. Waconia Girls

6:00 PM Anoka vs. Orono Girls

@ Sauk Rapids-Rice

1:00 PM Holy Family Catholic vs. Foley Girls

2:30 PM Hope Academy vs. Dawson-Boyd Boys

4:15 PM BBE vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice Girls

6:00 PM Hibbing vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice Boys

December 27th, 2025

@ St. Cloud State Univ.

11:00 AM Alexandria vs. New Ulm Girls

12:30 PM MIB vs. Underwood Girls

2:15 PM West Fargo Horace vs. Champlin Park Boys

3:45 PM Brainerd vs. Andover Boys

5:30 PM Central MN vs. Christian Albany Girls

7:00 PM Montevideo vs. Albany Boys

@ St. Ben’s

10:00 AM Orono vs. STMA G

11:30 AM Hopkins vs. Lakeville North Girls

1:15 PM Duluth Marshall vs. Goodhue Girls

2:45 PM Fargo Shanley vs. Minnetonka Girls

4:30 PM Byron vs. Maple Grove Girls

6:00 PM DeLasalle vs. Wayzata Girls

7:30 PM Hillcrest Lutheran vs. Royalton Girls

@ St. Cloud Tech HS

10:30 AM Benson vs. Ashby Girls

NOON New Prague vs. Fargo Davies Girls

1:45 PM Fargo Davies vs. Spring Lake Park Boys

3:15 PM STMA vs. Hibbing Boys

5:00 PM Rockford vs. St. Cloud Crush Girls

6:30 PM Anoka vs. St. Cloud Tech Boys

@ St. Cloud Apollo HS

10:00 AM Spectrum vs. Providence Academy Boys

11:30 PM Watertown-Mayer vs. Hawley Boys

1:15 PM Dawson-Boyd vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Boys

2:45 PM Anoka vs. Bloomington Jefferson Girls

4:30 PM Pequot Lakes vs. Spring Lake Park Girls

6:00 PM Princeton vs. St. Cloud Apollo Boys

@ Sartell St. Stephen

10:30 AM Heritage Christian vs. St. Croix Prep Boys

NOON St. Croix Prep vs. Holdingford Girls

1:45 PM New Life Academy vs. BBE Girls

3:15 PM St. Francis vs. Foley Girls

5:00 PM Becker vs. Sartell- St. Stephen Girls

6:30 PM Orono vs. Sartell-St Stephen Boys

@ Sauk Rapids-Rice

12:00 PM Irondale vs. SW Christian Girls

1:30 PM Cass Lake-Bena vs. Hope Academy Boys

3:15 PM North Branch vs. Rockford Boys

4:45 PM Bloomington Kennedy vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice Girls

6:15 PM Holdingford vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice Boys

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Justin Hegna, click below.