Granite City Classic Basketball Event Begins Today

This year's Granite City Classic boys and girls basketball event December 29-30 in St. Cloud will feature a record amount of teams. Breakdown Sports USA organizes and runs the event. Justin Hegna from Breakdown Sports USA joined me on WJON. He says this will be the biggest basketball event in the country with 70 varsity teams and more than 150 lower levels teams. Hegna says:

This is the largest holiday classic that's going to happen in the United States. I don't know of anything that's even 30 and we'll have 70 and then you add the 150 to 200 younger levels that will be participating.

Get our free mobile app

Hegna says something this large is something they have never done. He says doing this in Central Minnesota makes sense because of the connections that he and fellow St. Cloud State graduate Dean Kesler has with this community. Hegna says they also have great venues like St. Cloud State, St. Ben's, St. John's, Tech, Apollo and Sartell-St. Stephen high schools to host the event.

Local schools participating in the event include Tech, Apollo, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice, ROCORI, Becker, Holdingford, Albany and Foley. The complete schedule is available here.