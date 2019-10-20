Gophers Rout Rutgers

The University of Minnesota football team remained undefeated with a 42-7 takedown of Rutgers on Saturday.

Through all four quarters, Minnesota poured in the points. Facing a 42-0 deficit, Rutgers scored with just under six minutes to avoid the shut out.

Tanner Morgan completed 15 of 28 245 yards and two touchdowns. Tyler Johnson had six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown and Rashod Bateman added four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown.

Rodney Smith had 19 carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Mohamed Ibrahim had 15 carries for 62 yards and also found the endzone.

Minnesota's defense picked up three interceptions and two sacks in the win.

The Gophers improve to 7-0 for the first time since 1960 and 4-0 Big Ten. They will try to keep their streak alive at home against Maryland on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. That game can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.