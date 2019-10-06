Gophers Blow Out Illinois

The University of Minnesota football team put on quite a show for fans on homecoming night. They trampled the University of Illinois 40-17 in their second conference game of the season on Saturday.

The Gophers got off to a slow start, throwing an interception and falling behind 7-0 before rallying to 7-3 in the opening quarter. They found their footing in the second quarter and scored double digits in every remaining period.

The Illini scored their only offensive points in the second quarter, a 46-yard field goal off the foot of James McCourt at the end of the half. Minnesota kept pouring on the points, but a fumble cost them in the third, giving Illinois their second touchdown of the day.

Up 30-17 to start the fourth, the Gophers scored 10 unanswered points to put the game away for good.

Tanner Morgan completed nine of 17 attempts for 155 yards, an interception, and a sack. Rodney Smith had 24 carries for 211 yards and a touchdown. Shannon Brooks added 16 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Three Minnesota receivers scored touchdowns in the big game. Tyler Johnson had three catches for 38 yards, Chris Autman-Bell added two catches for 30 yards, and St. Cloud native Brevyn Spann-Ford finished with one catch for 12 yards.

Kicker Michael Lantz had a perfect day, hitting four of four extra-point attempts and two of two field goals.

The Gophers improve to 5-0 and 2-0 Big Ten. They will host Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can catch that game on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.