Gopher Basketball Wins Awards

Gopher basketball did well when the Big Ten announced their men's basketball awards Monday. Richard Pitino was named the Big Ten coach of the year. Minnesota was 2-16 in the Big Ten last season and finished this season with a Big Ten record of 11-7 and overall mark of 23-8.

Junior guard Nate Mason was named a Big Ten first team selection, sophomore forward Jordan Murphy was chosen 3rd team All Big Ten, junior center Reggie Lynch was selected as the Big Ten defensive player of the year and Amir Coffey was selected to the Big Ten All Freshman team.

The Gophers will open play in the Big Ten tournament in Washington D.C. at 1:30pm Friday, pregame on AM 1390 at 1:00.