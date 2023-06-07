Albany Boys Golf Wins Section 6-2-A Title
The Albany boys golf team won the section 6-2-A meet at Blackberry Ridge Tuesday coming from behind to defeat Pequot Lakes by just 4 strokes. Cathedral finished 3rd and Staples-Motley finished 4th.
Pequot Lakes won the girls section 6-2-A title with a total of 665 strokes followed by Albany with 726, Little Falls with 758 and Cathedral with 770.
Individual qualifiers for the state meet from Section 6-2-A include:
Boys:
Zac Kreuzer (Albany) overall 141 total
Carter White (Staples-Motley) 147
Joe Hoff (Albany) 149
Chase Triebenbach (Osakis) 151
Luke Ashbrook (Kimball) 151
Tollef Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 154
Anthony Armstrong (Pequot Lakes) 155
Girls:
Abby Turkowski (Little Falls) overall 160
Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 160
Genevieve Bireland (Pequot Lakes) 161
Mallory Uselman (Staples-Motley) 163
Sophia Anderson (Albany) 164
Avery Maus (Kimball) 166
Annie Neva (Pequot Lakes) 168
Imagine Hines (Little Falls) 171