Albany Boys Golf Wins Section 6-2-A Title

The Albany boys golf team won the section 6-2-A meet at Blackberry Ridge Tuesday coming from behind to defeat Pequot Lakes by just 4 strokes. Cathedral finished 3rd and Staples-Motley finished 4th.

Pequot Lakes won the girls section 6-2-A title with a total of 665 strokes followed by Albany with 726, Little Falls with 758 and Cathedral with 770.

Individual qualifiers for the state meet from Section 6-2-A include:

Boys:

Zac Kreuzer (Albany) overall 141 total

Carter White (Staples-Motley) 147

Joe Hoff (Albany) 149

Chase Triebenbach (Osakis) 151

Luke Ashbrook (Kimball) 151

Tollef Birkeland (Pequot Lakes) 154

Anthony Armstrong (Pequot Lakes) 155

Girls:

Abby Turkowski (Little Falls) overall 160

Morgan Krieger (Pequot Lakes) 160

Genevieve Bireland (Pequot Lakes) 161

Mallory Uselman (Staples-Motley) 163

Sophia Anderson (Albany) 164

Avery Maus (Kimball) 166

Annie Neva (Pequot Lakes) 168

Imagine Hines (Little Falls) 171