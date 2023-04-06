This Minnesota Restaurant’s Bathroom Was Spotlighted For This Unique Feature

The person who wrote this post on social media said it perfectly. This men's bathroom in the Twin Cities had to be designed by a mother of all boys, a guy with bad aim, or a cattle barn designer. Check out this feature that was installed at Bricks Kitchen and Pub in Blaine.

The photo is accompanied by this caption on the Twin Cities Facebook page:

This mensroom urinals was either designed by a mother with several boys and a husband with terrible aim, or a designer of cattle barns. The only thing missing is a fire hose reel for the hose downs. I haven't been to many sports teams locker rooms lately to know if this is the standard design there now, but it is the first time I've seen this at a restaurant. Bricks Kitchen and Pub, 'n-drain-trench, Blaine.

The posting person is right, it had to have been designed by one of those three types of people, but dang it if that isn't functional! Being a guy, and having to use the restroom in a restaurant or bar, sometimes it feels like you are taking your life into your own hands in those places. (I think you know what I mean)

If I were to ever own a bar/restaurant I'd look at doing something like this, or as any guy will tell you, bring back the trough system as they had at the Metrodome. I don't think there was ever a line...

A big salute to Brick's for having a common sense solution, and a hat tip to Twin Cities on Facebook for the idea!

