Blaine Man Facing Illegal Firearms Charges Following Burglary

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Blaine man is facing illegal firearms charges following a robbery, a burglary, and a car chase that took place over the summer.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 21-year-old Carson McCoy has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm as a felon.

Court records show the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a home in Ham Lake on August 10th, 2022. Surveillance video from the home showed McCoy prying open the front door, and later driving away in a previously stolen black BMW sedan. According to the documents, a .45 caliber handgun, two loaded ammunition magazines, and $1,500 in cash were also taken from the home.

Records show deputies responded to a call of shots fired near Lexington Avenue Northeast and 155th Avenue Northeast about 30 minutes after the burglary. According to the documents, witnesses reported the stolen sedan almost hitting three people driving motorcycles before firing shots at them out the sunroof of the car.

Authorities followed the car, which eventually crashed into a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle. Records show McCoy, the driver, and a passenger were all arrested. Inside the car, authorities recovered the stolen .45 caliber handgun, a .380 handgun, drugs, cash, and a fake ID.

According to the documents, McCoy used the fake ID about a month earlier to set up a test drive of the BMW at an Eden Prairie dealership. Authorities say he took the car on the test drive and never returned it.

He will make his next court appearance at a later date.

