Give to the Max Day Raises $34.2 Million for 6,615 Organizations
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Organizers say Give to the Max Day 2023 raised $34.2 million for a record 6,615 organizations in 24 hours.
Donors from all 87 Minnesota counties, all 50 states, and 39 countries gave to nonprofits and schools on Thursday.
This was the second-highest result ever for Give to Max Day, missing the all-time record by less than one percent.
More than $300 million have been raised in the 15 years of the state's largest online fundraiser.
