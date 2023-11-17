Give to the Max Day Raises $34.2 Million for 6,615 Organizations

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Organizers say Give to the Max Day 2023 raised $34.2 million for a record 6,615 organizations in 24 hours.

Donors from all 87 Minnesota counties, all 50 states, and 39 countries gave to nonprofits and schools on Thursday.

This was the second-highest result ever for Give to Max Day, missing the all-time record by less than one percent.

More than $300 million have been raised in the 15 years of the state's largest online fundraiser.

