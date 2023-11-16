St. Cloud Crush Readies for Adaptive Soccer State Tournament

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Crush Adaptive Soccer team is preparing for a state tournament run this weekend.

The crush was undefeated in regular season play, and Head Coach Mike Bakken says they knew the team was special after defeating their arch-rival Park Center.

We had a couple of players that stepped up and (wouldn’t) let us lose that day. They just weren't going to let us lose.

There’s a team send-off at Apollo High School on Friday at 3:00 p.m., and then the team will board the bus to Stillwater High School for the tournament.

Bakken says they don’t know much about their first-round opponent, St. Paul Johnson.

They are in the south division, and we're in the north division, so we did not play them at all during the regular season. And we have not played them in the past; I think this might be one of their first state tournament appearances.

The St. Cloud Crush begin play Friday evening at 6:30; the championship game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Saturday. All games are at Stillwater High School and will be live-streamed from the Minnesota State High School League.

For more details on the tournament, find the webpage here.

