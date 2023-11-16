Today is November 16th, or otherwise known as “National Thaw Day” (I didn’t know this was a thing but if you keep reading it’ll make sense why it is). Today is the day you’re supposed to place your turkey in the fridge and let it start thawing out for next Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

According to Sue Smith, a Butterball "Turkey Talk Line" Expert, the biggest hurdle to those preparing the main course for Thanksgiving, is allowing the proper amount of thawing time. Sue says you need to allow one day of thawing for every 4 pounds of Turkey you have to cook. For instance, a 20 lb. Turkey will take 5 days to in the refrigerator to be ready for next week.

Here’s how Butterball suggests you thaw your bird out. Keep it in the original wrapper and place it breast side up on a tray on a low shelf in the fridge that is set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Once your turkey is thawed out, you’ll need to cook it within four days according to Sue.

Butterball has had their “Turkey Talk Line” every year since 1981, that year six home economists worked the phones and answered over 11,000 questions. The Turkey Hotline is in use each November and December and now there are over 50 turkey experts on hand to field calls from the United States and Canada.

During the two months of service, these experts take over 100,000 calls. The number is 1-800-BUTTERBALL. Many of your questions could also be answered on their website.

Now, it’s time to start getting your “thaw”on.