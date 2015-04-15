Gibson, Arcia Lead Twins To Victory

MINNEAPOLIS -- A solid outing by the starting pitcher and a big knock by a young slugger ended up being just enough in the Minnesota Twins ' 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals Wednesday night.

With a reshuffled lineup that moved Torii Hunter up to the second spot and Brian Dozier down to the cleanup spot, the Twins were able to muster enough offense to give starter Kyle Gibson enough run support to earn the win.

Gibson allowed nine hits in 6 2/3 innings, but they were all singles as the 27-year-old righthander allowed only one run in his first win of the season.

The Twins were only able to manage five hits off of Kansas City starter Edinson Volquez, but a fourth inning two-out two-run homer by Twins outfielder Oswaldo Arcia proved to be the difference in the game.

The Royals went down without a fuss in the ninth as Twins closer Glen Perkins was able to pick up his first save of the season.

With the win, the Twins improve to 2-6 on the season and will send lefty Tommy Milone to the mound for the rubber match tomorrow at noon against Jason Vargas.