Gas Prices Unchanged in Past Week in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price for gas has remained stuck in the $3.50 to $3.60 per gallon range since late April, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65 and $80 per barrel in the same time frame.

Gas Buddy says we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead if oil prices fail to rally.

The average price for gas in the past week remained unchanged both in Minnesota and nationally. The average price in Minnesota is $3.46 and nationally it is $3.54.

The national price of diesel has fallen 0.2 cents in the last week and is averaging $3.84 per gallon.

