Ordinance Proposed to Go ‘Smoke Free’ in St. Cloud Parks
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's park system may soon be smoke-free.
During Monday night's meeting, the city council will hold a public hearing to consider banning all smoking products in the parks.
Early this month, the Park and Recreation Advisory Board passed a resolution recommending the adoption of an ordinance or policy to prohibit marijuana, Vaping, and tobacco use in all city parks, outdoor recreation sites, outdoor sports facilities, and city-owned outdoor public spaces.
The proposed ordinance also includes all parking lots that are adjacent to city parks, and inside all vehicles that are in a city park or adjacent parking lot.
A violation would be a petty misdemeanor.
