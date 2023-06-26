Lane Closures Planned on 33rd Street South in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Maintenance work on 33rd Street South will force traffic down to a single lane in each direction.

Starting Tuesday and lasting approximately two weeks, crews will be working on sealing operations. The work will take place between County Road 74 and Cooper Avenue South.

Be aware that the roundabout at 33rd Street South and Oak Grove Road/County Road 136 is included in the work.

The construction takes place under traffic, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route to avoid delays and backups.

The work and timeline are weather dependent.

