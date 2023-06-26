Lane Closures Planned on 33rd Street South in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Maintenance work on 33rd Street South will force traffic down to a single lane in each direction.
Starting Tuesday and lasting approximately two weeks, crews will be working on sealing operations. The work will take place between County Road 74 and Cooper Avenue South.
Be aware that the roundabout at 33rd Street South and Oak Grove Road/County Road 136 is included in the work.
The construction takes place under traffic, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route to avoid delays and backups.
Get our free mobile app
The work and timeline are weather dependent.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- El Nino Could Signal Warmer Winter Ahead
- Farmers' Almanac Predicting Broiling, Wet Summer
- Wildlife Experts Advise Leaving Abandoned Wildlife Alone
- Stearns County Will Seek County Road 1 Speed Study
- Dry Weather May Provide Mosquito Relief in Minnesota
Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures
LOOK: Popular fashion trends from the year you were born
Leg warmers, pillbox hats, and overalls are a few of the most memorable fashion trends over the last 100 years. Take a trip down memory lane and explore these trends.
LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in
Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.