St. Cloud Man, Two Others Hurt in Rollover Crash Near Pine City

PINE CITY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a rollover crash in eastern Minnesota early Sunday morning. The incident happened just before 1:00 a.m. near Pine City.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going west on Highway 70 in Royalton Township when it crossed the lanes of traffic and hit the gravel on the right shoulder. Authorities say the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to enter the ditch on the left and roll.

The driver, 22-year-old Cory Clemmer, was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, he was not wearing his seatbelt.

His passengers, 25-year-old Austin Clemmer of Pine City and 25-year-old Jasmine Gardner of Grasston, were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

