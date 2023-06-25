Much Needed Rain Fell Across Most of Minnesota Early Sunday

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A few lucky folks in central Minnesota woke up to over an inch of rain in their rain gauges Sunday morning.

As of noon Sunday, they had 1.37 inches in Eden Valley, 1.17 inches in Upsala, and 1.12 inches in Richmond.

To our north, the biggest total was 2.46 inches in Pillager.  Brainerd and Crosby each got two inches.

To our south in Lester Prairie, they had 2.86 inches of rain, and Watertown had 2.64 inches, two inches fell in Maple Plain.

Closer to home:
North St. Cloud - .78"
St. Joseph - .77"
SE of St. Cloud - .75"
Rice - .55"
Sartell - .51"

St. Cloud started the day on Sunday with just .17 of an inch of rain so far for the month.  We were 2.82 inches below normal for the month so far, so while the rain is welcomed, we still need a lot more.

Chances of showers and warmer air return later this week.

