Gas Prices Fall for First Time in Weeks

UNDATED -- Gas prices have started to slowly fall.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week. We're now averaging $4.73.

The national average price for gas has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.97.

Gas Buddy says for the first time in nine weeks gas prices have fallen following a broad sell-off in oil markets, pushing the national average back under the $5 level.

Get our free mobile app

They say we could see the national average fall another 15 to 30 cents, if we're lucky, by the 4th of July, barring any unexpected shutdowns at a time when the market is extremely sensitive.