Becker House Fire Under Investigation

BECKER -- A late-night house fire totaled a home Saturday.

Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun says crews were sent to Holasek Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to find a trailer home on fire.

The Becker Fire Department was able to put the fire out. The home had been unoccupied for some time and is owned by Haven Park Properties.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Becker Police Department.