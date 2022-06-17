Sartell Consolation Bracket Recaps – June 17th, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 8 ANDOVER HUSKIES 3

(June 15th Wednesday/State 4AAAA Consolation)

The Sabres defeated the Section 7AAAA champions the Huskies, backed by eight hits, including a triple and a double, good defense and they were aided by six walks. Lefty Tyler-Phelps Hemmesch started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Blake Haus went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Steve Brinkerhoff went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Carson Gross earned two walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Colin Anderson, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Sanders threw 2 1/3 innings, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Eli Nyhammer threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Patrick Kelley, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Dagastino went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had two stolen bases. Kyle Law went 1-for-4 and Logan Meyers earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Davis Gohman earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Anthony Kuzmia was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

PARK WOLF PACK 5 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 3

(June 15h Wednesday/State 4AAAA 5th Place)

The Wolf Pack the Section 3AAAA champions, defeated the Sabres the Section 8AAAA champions, backed by nine hits. Their starting pitcher was Brady Strand, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Evan Bearth threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Joshua Hanto threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Wolf Pack offense was led by Micah Runion, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs and Joshua Hanto went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Jackson Tessmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Blake Johnson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Brady Drkula went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Noah Janski went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Sam Janksi went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and William Smoot earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Sabres was Tory Lund, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits, five runs, and he issued two walks.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Gavan Schulte went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Austin Henrichs went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Steve Brinkerhoff went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Carson Gross earned a walk and he scored two runs and Tory Lund earned a walk.