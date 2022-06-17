Level 3 Predatory Offender Moves to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Level 3 Predatory Offender has moved to St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police says 56-year-old Steven Odelius has moved into the 8oo block of 8th Avenue South.

Authorities says Odelius engaged in conduct against two male children after approaching them in public.

Odelius has served his sentence and is not wanted by police.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Community Crime Impact Team of the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-345-4148 or the St. Cloud Police Department Information Desk at 320-345-4444.